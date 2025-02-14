With tears flowing, Dale Earnhardt Jr. gets another shot at the Daytona 500 as a team owner

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Dale Earnhardt Jr. blinked back tears as the moment socked him at Daytona International Speedway — a track bursting with triumph and tragedy for his family — that he was, with a country star and a NASCAR champ in tow, back in the Daytona 500. Long NASCAR’s most popular driver as he built a Hall of Fame racing career in the intimidating shadow of his father, Earnhardt celebrated Thursday night at the track where he won two Daytona 500s and suffered the loss his father on the last lap in the 2001 race when JR Motorsports and driver Justin Allgaier qualified for for the season-opening “Great American Race” when they secured a spot in one of the two qualifying races.

