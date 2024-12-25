With playoff destiny out of their hands, Seahawks try to stay in chase as they face struggling Bears

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Seattle Seahawks will try to regroup and give their fading playoff hopes a boost when they visit the Chicago Bears. The Seahawks are coming off back-to-back losses. They trail the NFC West-leading Los Angeles Rams by one game with two to play. The Seahawks were in control of their postseason fate before Minnesota beat them 27-24 last week. Their best path to the playoffs is by winning their final two games and having Los Angeles lose to Arizona on Saturday. The Seahawks close the regular season against the Rams. Chicago has dropped nine straight. A loss would give the Bears their second double-digit losing skid in three seasons under general manager Ryan Poles.

