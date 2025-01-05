With nothing at stake, Chiefs rest Mahomes, Kelce and several other starters against Broncos

DENVER (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs are resting Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, Chris Jones and a host of starters against Denver in the regular-season finale with nothing at stake. The Chiefs are 15-1 and have clinched a playoff bye as the AFC’s top seed. That’s why coach Andy Reid announced backup Carson Wentz will be under center instead of Mahomes and that a host of other players will sit out against the 9-7 Broncos. The list of inactives for the Chiefs also includes running back Isiah Pacheco, cornerback Trent McDuffie and tackle Jawaan Taylor. The Broncos need a win to make the playoffs for the first time since winning Super Bowl 50 following the 2015 season.

