With Mbappé and Vinícius quiet, Díaz comes through for Madrid against Atletico in Champions League

MADRID (AP) — Kylian Mbappé couldn’t find his stride. Vinícius Júnior wasn’t much of a threat. It was Brahim Díaz receiving the standing ovation from the Real Madrid fans on Tuesday. Díaz was starting because of a suspension to Jude Bellingham and he came through for Madrid in a 2-1 first-leg win over Atletico Madrid in the round of 16 of the Champions League. The 25-year-old forward has made only a few appearances as a starter for Madrid this season, but he made this one count with a second-half winner that gave Madrid the edge going into next week’s second leg.

