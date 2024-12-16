With LaMelo Ball’s return, Hornets have all 5 starters on floor for first time this season

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — LaMelo Ball has returned for the Charlotte Hornets after missing the previous seven games with a strained calf. His return for Monday night’s game against the Philadelphia 76ers gave the Hornets all five starters on the floor at the same time for the first time this season. Ball was joined by Brandon Miller, Miles Bridges, Josh Green and Mark Williams. Ball is averaging 31.1 points per game, and the Hornets went 1-6 without him.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.