With College Football Playoff down to 4 teams, not much looks different with Big Ten and SEC

Things really don’t look much different now that expanded 12-team College Football Playoff is down to four teams remaining. The final four includes two teams from the Big Ten, one from the Southeastern Conference and third-time semifinalist Notre Dame. It is the third time in four seasons that the sport’s two richest leagues fill three of the final four spots. Ohio State and Penn State give the Big Ten two semifinalists for the second time in three years. The SEC is the only conference to have a final four team every season after league newcomer Texas made it for the second year in a row,

