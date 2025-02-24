With Chris Kreider’s status unclear, Rangers call up prospect Brennan Othmann

The New York Rangers have called up one of their top prospects just in case veteran Chris Kreider is unable to play Tuesday against the Islanders because of injury. The team announced Monday it recalled forward Brendan Othmann from the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League. Othmann was the Rangers’ first-round pick in 2021 and has 20 points in 27 games in the minors this season. Kreider missed their game Sunday at Pittsburgh with an upper-body injury. New York also recalled Zac Jones from his AHL conditioning stint and sent fellow defenseman Matthew Robertson back to Hartford.

