With buzz building during banner season, No. 9 St. John’s moves regular-season home finale to MSG

NEW YORK (AP) — Ninth-ranked St. John’s has moved its final home game of the regular season from cozy Carnesecca Arena to Madison Square Garden. The school announced its March 1 matchup against Big East rival Seton Hall will be played at “The World’s Most Famous Arena” rather than on campus in Queens, as originally scheduled. St. John’s said the decision was made to accommodate more Red Storm fans “due to increased demand.” Carnesecca Arena holds 5,602, while MSG has a capacity of 19,812 for basketball. Before the game, St. John’s will celebrate Senior Day. Generating renewed interest during a banner season, the Red Storm drew a crowd of 16,521 for their most recent game at MSG, and 19,196 for a win over Providence on Feb. 1. They are 15-0 at home.

