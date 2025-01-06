With Bryce Young settled at QB, Panthers can focus on rebuilding NFL’s worst defense

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers aren’t heading to the postseason, but they believe they’ve finally found a franchise quarterback. And that’s big, particularly with general manager Dan Morgan needing to focus his attention on fixing a defense that had a historically bad season. Bryce Young finished his second season in promising fashion by throwing 15 touchdown passes and rushing for six TDs in his final 10 starts. His performance marked a major turnaround after he was benched two games into the season. But the Panthers allowed an NFL-record 534 points, contributing to their 5-12 finish. Coach Dave Canales says Ejiro Evero will return as defensive coordinator.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.