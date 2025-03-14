With Barcelona up next, Atletico has little time to recover from CL exit to Madrid

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Atletico Madrid doesn’t have much time to linger on its painful Champions League exit against Real Madrid. Another crucial game awaits on Sunday, this time against Barcelona in the tight battle for the Spanish league title. Atletico is a point behind both Barcelona and Madrid in the three-way fight for the trophy, with Barca having played a game less. So Diego Simeone’s team can hardly afford to lose on Sunday, but must quickly get over another excruciating defeat to its fierce crosstown rival in the Champions League on Wednesday. Atletico lost in a penalty shootout after Julian Álvarez’s spot kick was disallowed for a double touch.

