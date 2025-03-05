With Barcelona a man down, Szczesny comes through to secure a Champions League win

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Barcelona was reduced to 10 men after an early red card but goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny came through when his team needed him in a hard-fought win over Benfica in the Champions League on Wednesday. Szczesny made some big saves at Benfica’s Stadium of Light in Barcelona’s 1-0 away victory in the first leg of the round of 16.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.