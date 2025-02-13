With Arenado not yet traded, Cardinals’ Mozeliak calls third baseman `pink elephant in the room’

JUPITER, Fla. (AP) — After spending much off the offseason trying to trade Nolan Arenado, St. Louis Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak admits it would be awkward if the third baseman arrives in camp Monday. He says “obviously, the pink elephant in the room is what are we going to do with Nolan Arenado.” An eight-time All-Star, Arenado hit .272 with 16 homers and 71 RBIs last year, his poorest season in a decade. A 10-time Gold Glove winner, the 33-year-old has a .285 career average with 341 homers and 1,132 RBIs for the Cardinals and Colorado Rockies.

