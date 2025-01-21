With Aaron Glenn going to the Jets, 4 head coaching vacancies remain

Aaron Glenn is joining Ben Johnson on the move to a head coaching position. Glenn agreed to take over the New York Jets on Wednesday. With Glenn going to New York, Johnson heading to Chicago and Mike Vrabel already in New England, four head coaching vacancies remain. The Saints, Jaguars, Raiders and Cowboys are still in the hunt. Johnson, who was Detroit’s offensive coordinator, picked the Bears on Monday, two days after the No. 1 seeded Lions lost to Washington. Glenn, who was Detroit’s defensive coordinator, chose to return to the Jets where he started his career in 1994 and became a Pro Bowl cornerback.

