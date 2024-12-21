Wirtz, Schick star for Leverkusen in rout of Freiburg and keep pressure on Bayern

By CIARÁN FAHEY The Associated Press
Frankfurt's head coach Dino Toppmoeller gestures during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Eintracht Frankfurt and FSV Mainz 05 in Frankfurt, Germany, Saturday, Dec. 21, 2024. (Uwe Anspach/dpa via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Uwe Anspach]

BERLIN (AP) — Florian Wirtz has starred and Patrik Schick has scored four goals as Bayer Leverkusen routed Freiburg 5-1 to keep the pressure on Bundesliga leader Bayern Munich over the winter break. Brazilian goalkeeper Kauã Santos endured a game to forget as his Eintracht Frankfurt was shocked by 10-man Mainz 3-1 on Saturday. Santos was at fault for two of the visitor’s goals. Johannes Eggestein fired promoted St. Pauli to a 1-0 win at Stuttgart. Union Berlin slumped to a 4-1 defeat at Werder Bremen. Holstein Kiel ended its five-game losing run by routing Augsburg 5-1. Borussia Mönchengladbach won at Hoffenheim 2-1.

