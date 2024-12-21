Wirtz, Schick star for Leverkusen in rout of Freiburg and keep pressure on Bayern

BERLIN (AP) — Florian Wirtz has starred and Patrik Schick has scored four goals as Bayer Leverkusen routed Freiburg 5-1 to keep the pressure on Bundesliga leader Bayern Munich over the winter break. Brazilian goalkeeper Kauã Santos endured a game to forget as his Eintracht Frankfurt was shocked by 10-man Mainz 3-1 on Saturday. Santos was at fault for two of the visitor’s goals. Johannes Eggestein fired promoted St. Pauli to a 1-0 win at Stuttgart. Union Berlin slumped to a 4-1 defeat at Werder Bremen. Holstein Kiel ended its five-game losing run by routing Augsburg 5-1. Borussia Mönchengladbach won at Hoffenheim 2-1.

