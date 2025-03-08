Wirtz among three key players injured for Leverkusen before Bayern match

LEVERKUSEN, Germany (AP) — Bayer Leverkusen is fretting about the fitness of three key players ahead of its Champions League match against Bayern Munich on Tuesday. Florian Wirtz, Granit Xhaka and Edmond Tapsoba were all taken off early in Leverkusen’s 2-0 loss to Werder Bremen in the Bundesliga on Saturday. The club fears the worst for Wirtz. He suffered a right foot injury after going on as a halftime substitute. Leverkusen coach Xabi Alonso says Wirtz was on his way to hospital before the match ended. Alonso says he took off Xhaka and Tapsoba at halftime because they were having difficulties. Leverkusen needs to overturn a three-goal deficit against Bayern on Tuesday after losing the first leg of their last 16 tie in Munich on Wednesday.

