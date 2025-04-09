Winnipeg Jets prospect announced retirement because of medical condition

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Chaz Lucius, a first-round draft choice of the Winnipeg Jets in 2021, announced his retirement from hockey on Tuesday after recently being diagnosed with Ehlers-Danlos syndrome.

Lucius in a statement said EDS is “a hereditary disorder that affects the connective tissue that stabilizes and supports the joints and organs throughout the body.”

“As I struggled with incurring and recovering from various joints injuries over the last several year, I thought I was just unlucky,” he said.

“With this diagnosis of EDS, I now realize that my body impacted by EDS could not handle the physical nature of playing hockey. Given this condition, my injury history, and the physical nature of hockey, I have been medically advised not to continue to play.”

The 21-year-old from Lawrence, Kansas, had spent the last two-plus seasons with the Jets’ AHL affiliate, the Manitoba Moose. Lucius had nine points (three goals, six assists) in 25 games for the Moose in 2024-25. He last played on Feb. 9.

“After much discussion and consultation with Chaz, his representatives, and medical professionals, the Winnipeg Jets Hockey Club fully supports his difficult decision to retire,” the Jets said in a statement.

Lucius played one year of collegiate hockey at Minnesota and also played for the Western Hockey League’s Portland Winterhawks in 2022-23.

The 6-foot-2, 185-pound center also competed for the U.S. at the 2023 world junior championship, where the Americans won bronze.

