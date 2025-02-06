Winnipeg Jets are atop the NHL, and it’s not just because of goalie Connor Hellebuyck

The Winnipeg Jets are atop the NHL standings through 55 games going into Thursday’s action around the league. Elite goaltender Connor Hellebuyck is a big reason for that and might win the Vezina Trophy for being the best at his position for a third time. But the Jets are also soaring for another reason. When Scott Arniel took over as coach when Rick Bowness retired last summer, players asked him to push them like an elite team. He has done just that and they have responded. Arniel hopes Winnipeg is building toward the kind of sustained playoff success that has not materialized in previous years.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.