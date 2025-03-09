Winning shot by Raptors’ Jamal Shead disallowed after review against Wizards

TORONTO (AP) — Jamal Shead flipped the ball high off the glass at the buzzer and ended up at the bottom of a celebratory scrum with his Toronto Raptors teammates. What a game-winner, until it wasn’t. Shead appeared to hit a winning layup at the buzzer against Washington, but he, the Raptors and their fans ended up deflated when a video review showed he got the shot off 0.1 seconds too late, giving the Wizards a 118-117 win. The waved-off shot came after the officials missed Shead stepping on the line while trying to inbound the ball with 2.3 seconds left.

