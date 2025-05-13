Winn homers as the Cardinals beat the Phillies 3-2 for their 9th straight win

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Masyn Winn homered in the seventh inning to help the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Philadelphia Phillies 3-2 on Monday night for their ninth consecutive win.

Ivan Herrera also went deep for St. Louis, and Lars Nootbaar had two of the Cardinals’ five hits.

The game was tied at 2 when Winn hit a two-out drive to left-center off Matt Strahm (1-2).

Kyle Leahy (1-0) pitched 2 1/3 scoreless innings for the win. JoJo Romero escaped a jam in the eighth, and Ryan Helsley recorded his eighth save with a 1-2-3 ninth inning.

Cristopher Sánchez struck out eight in six innings for Philadelphia. He allowed two runs and four hits.

St. Louis Cardinals' Ryan Helsley, left, and Victor Scott II celebrate after the Cardinals won a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies Monday, May 12, 2025, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Matt Slocum

The Cardinals jumped in front in the fourth. Nolan Arenado walked, advanced to second on Willson Contreras’ flyball and reached third on a wild pitch. He scampered home when Pedro Pagés bounced to third for a fielder’s choice.

Arenado was originally called out on Contreras’ flyout to center, but the call was overturned by a video review after it was challenged by the Cardinals.

The Phillies got the run back in the bottom half. J.T. Realmuto doubled and scored when Arenado bobbled Edmundo Sosa’s infield single to third.

Herrera hit his fifth homer in the sixth, but the Phillies answered again in the bottom half. Realmuto drove in Kyle Schwarber with a fielder’s choice.

Key moment

Romero replaced Leahy with runners on first and second. He retired Bryson Stott on a flyout to left, ending the eighth.

Key stat

Schwarber extended his on-base streak to 47 games with his leadoff single in the sixth.

Up next

Sonny Gray (4-1, 3.50 ERA) starts on Tuesday night for the Cardinals. Jesus Luzardo (3-0, 2.11 ERA) pitches for the Phillies.

