Winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia signs with French champion PSG until 2029

PARIS (AP) — Khvicha Kvaratskhelia has completed his expected move from Napoli to Paris Saint-Germain. He signed a deal until 2029 with the record 12-time French champion on Friday. French media earlier reported the 23-year-old Georgia forward was in Paris to have his medical check before PSG confirmed the transfer in a statement. Kvaratskhelia says “I feel immense pride in joining.” No further information was given but L’Equipe estimated the transfer fee to be 70 million euros ($72 million). The move comes a day after Kvaratskhelia posted a farewell video to Napoli fans. He starred in Napoli’s Serie A title-winning team in 2023.

