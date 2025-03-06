Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova says she is taking time off because of her shoulder

2023 Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova will take a few months off the tennis tour because of continuing problems with her surgically repaired left shoulder. Vondrousova announced that she will take a break via a social media post on Thursday. The 25-year-old left-hander from the Czech Republic has played only eight matches so far in 2025. Her record is 4-4. That includes a second-round loss to eventual champion Mirra Andreeva at Dubai last month. She hasn’t entered a Grand Slam tournament since a first-round loss at Wimbledon in July. Vondrousova had shoulder surgery in August.

