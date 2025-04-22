Wilmer Flores hits go-ahead homer and Jung Hoo Lee adds RBI triple as Giants beat Brewers 5-2

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Wilmer Flores hit a tiebreaking solo homer in the sixth, Jung Hoo Lee added an RBI triple the next inning as fans chanted his name, and the San Francisco Giants beat the Milwaukee Brewers 5-2 on Monday night.

Flores connected off Grant Anderson (1-1) with two outs.

Caleb Durbin hit his first career home run with a two-run drive in the first against San Francisco starter Robbie Ray, who allowed two runs and five hits. He struck out four and walked three over five solid innings.

Hayden Birdsong (1-0) struck out four in three innings of relief to win for the Giants, who had lost three of the last four on their recent 10-game trip. Camilo Doval pitched a perfect ninth for his third save.

Quinn Priester walked a season-high four batters over four innings in his third 2025 start as Milwaukee began a season-long 10-game trip spanning 11 days.

Patrick Bailey hit an RBI single in the second and a sacrifice fly in the eighth for San Francisco, which will be without infielder Casey Schmitt for at least a month after an MRI exam Monday showed a Grade 2 left oblique strain.

Tyler Fitzgerald scored the tying run in the fifth when Willy Adames grounded into a forceout.

Key moment

Birdsong allowed a leadoff single to Rhys Hoskins in the sixth — the first batter he faced after replacing Ray — but then retired Sal Frelick on a line drive and got Joey Ortiz to ground into an inning-ending double play. The Giants went ahead in the bottom half.

Key stat

Brewers catcher William Contreras caught a pair of baserunners trying to steal: Mike Yastrzemski in the first and Matt Chapman in the second.

Up next

Brewers LHP Jose Quintana (2-0, 0.71 ERA) pitches the second game of the four-game series Tuesday night opposite RHP Jordan Hicks (1-2, 8.04).

