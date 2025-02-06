Willian returns for third spell at Fulham in Premier League

LONDON (AP) — Brazilian winger Willian is back at Fulham for a third spell with the Premier League team. Fulham has announced the short-term signing of the 36-year-old Willian. He was a free agent after leaving Greek team Olympiakos at the end of December. Willian played for Fulham for the first time in the 2022-23 season after previous spells in the Premier League at Chelsea and Arsenal. After his one-season contract expired at Fulham, he signed again for another year and played the 2023-24 campaign. This latest move is subject to international clearance and until the end of the season.

