Williams team fined 50,000 euros for not recording onboard video

SHANGHAI (AP) — Williams has been fined 50,000 euros ($54,000) by the Formula 1 Chinese Grand Prix stewards due to a communication error. The penalty relates to the Williams team’s failure to capture onboard video during Friday’s practice as it believed the cameras would come pre-loaded with memory SD cards. The majority of the fine _ 40,000 euros ($43,000) _ was suspended. Williams said its internal procedures will be addressed, and that all future recordings will be provided without issue.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.