Williams team fined 50,000 euros for not recording onboard video

By STEWART BELL The Associated Press
Williams driver Carlos Sainz of Spain steers his car during the sprint race ahead of the Chinese Formula One Grand Prix at the Shanghai International Circuit, Shanghai, Saturday, March 22, 2025. (Wu Hao/Pool Photo via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Wu Hao]

SHANGHAI (AP) — Williams has been fined 50,000 euros ($54,000) by the Formula 1 Chinese Grand Prix stewards due to a communication error. The penalty relates to the Williams team’s failure to capture onboard video during Friday’s practice as it believed the cameras would come pre-loaded with memory SD cards. The majority of the fine _ 40,000 euros ($43,000) _ was suspended. Williams said its internal procedures will be addressed, and that all future recordings will be provided without issue.

