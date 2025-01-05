Williams scores 18, Texas A&M chases down No. 25 Mississippi women in 60-58 come-from-behind win

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Sole Williams scored 18 points and Texas A&M rallied to defeat No. 25 Mississippi 60-58. There was one tie at 2-2. Otherwise, Mississippi led all the way until Texas A&M’s 12-0 run in the fourth quarter tied it at 52 with 5 1/2 minutes remaining, the tying bucket coming on a 3-pointer by Janae Kent. The Aggies finally took the lead for the first time at 57-55 when Williams nailed a 3-pointer with 2:50 remaining and Aicha Coulibaly made it a four-point game when she hit a jumper with 52 seconds to go. The Rebels’ Kirsten Deans made three at the line to get within 59-58 with 43 seconds left. The Rebels did not score again and Williams finished it off with one free throw with six seconds left.

