William & Mary women capture school’s first NCAA Tournament berth in men’s or women’s basketball

WASHINGTON (AP) — William & Mary has reached the NCAA Tournament for the first time in men’s or women’s basketball. Its women’s team defeated Campbell 66-63 on Sunday to win the Coastal Athletic Association Tournament. William & Mary’s history as a school stretches back to the 17th Century. The women’s basketball program is in its 105th season. This was William & Mary’s first time in the final of the women’s CAA Tournament since a loss to Old Dominion in 1993. Bella Nascimento scored 33 points in the title game.

