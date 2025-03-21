Willard addresses future at Maryland as March Madness opener looms

SEATTLE (AP) — As rumors swirl about his future, Maryland coach Kevin Willard expressed concerns with the direction of his program on the eve of the Terrapins’ opening game in the NCAA Tournament. Willard, reportedly a candidate for the top job at Villanova, has not signed an extension with Maryland. Complicating matters is that Maryland’s athletic director, Damon Evans, is “probably going to SMU,” Willard said Thursday. Fourth-seeded Maryland opens the NCAA Tournament on Friday against No. 13 seed Grand Canyon in a West Region game in Seattle.

