Will Campbell, Kelvin Banks Jr. join NFL scouting combine battle to be 1st offensive lineman drafted

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Will Campbell has a candid answer for anyone who questions his measurements. He managed to keep a whole host of NFL draft prospects at arm’s length in practice and around the Southeastern Conference. And over the next few weeks, the former LSU tackle intends to prove he should be the first offensive lineman selected in this year’s NFL draft. The competition begins in earnest Sunday when Campbell and tackle Kelvin Banks Jr. of Texas are scheduled to work out with dozens of other offensive linemen on the final on-field day of the league’s annual scouting combine in Indianapolis.

