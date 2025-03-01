Wilfried Zaha has goal, assist in his debut with Charlotte, keys 2-0 win over Atlanta United

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Wilfried Zaha waited for the start of the second half to officially introduce himself to his new hometown fans, setting up one goal four minutes into the half, then scoring himself five minutes later as Charlotte FC beat Atlanta United 2-0 in its home opener Saturday.

Making his debut with the club and expected to be an offensive spark after scoring 68 Premier League goals in 305 appearances, Zaha helped manufacture both goals on fast-break opportunities created by the Charlotte midfield.

Zaha got the ball in transition, dribbled into the box and threaded a perfect pass to a wide-open Pep Biel, who left-footed a shot past Atlanta keeper Brad Guzan. Five minutes later Charlotte created another fast break chance and Liel Abada fired a shot from the right side toward the upper left corner that Atlanta FC keeper Brad Guzan fisted away, but the carom landed at the feet of Zaha, who buried the ball into the bottom right corner.

A loan capture from Turkish club Galatasaray after a 10-year career with Crystal Palace, Manchester United and Cardiff City of the English Premier League, Zaha, from Cote d’Ivoire, missed Charlotte FC’s season-opening 2-2 draw with the Seattle Sounders to be in London with his wife, Paige, for the birth of their daughter, Zuri.

FC Charlotte’s stingy defense limited Atlanta to just three shots on goal, despite repeatedly getting touches within scoring range to launch 16 attempts. Charlotte keeper Kristijan Kahlina had three saves.

Charlotte put five of its 10 shot attempts on goal.

Atlanta United (1-1-0) returns home to host the New York Red Bulls on Saturday. FC Charlotte (1-1-0) next plays Inter Miami CF in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., March 9.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.