Wicketkeeper Alex Carey stars as Australia takes control of the 2nd test against Sri Lanka

GALLE, Sri Lanka (AP) — Australia was edging towards a 2-0 series sweep over Sri Lanka after Alex Carey’s breathtaking century moved the visitors into a formidable position in the second test on Saturday.

On Day 3, the visitors racked up an imposing 414 before being bowled out just before lunch, securing a first-innings lead of 157 runs.

Sri Lanka lost the first test by an innings and 242 runs, also in Galle — Sri Lanka’s worst defeat in test cricket

Carey was in scintillating touch, showcasing his mastery of the sweep shot to counter Sri Lanka’s spin-heavy attack. As the hosts attempted to stifle the scoring by crowding the leg-side, Carey responded with audacious reverse sweeps, keeping the bowlers on the back foot.

In the process, the Australian wicketkeeper carved out a career-best 156, the highest score by an Australian glove man in Asia, eclipsing Adam Gilchrist’s 144.

Steve Smith, too, made his presence felt with a well-compiled 131 — his second century of the series. However, unlike Carey’s assured stroke play, Smith had a few nervous moments early on. Once settled, though, he dug in, contributing to a mammoth 259-run partnership for the fourth wicket — the highest stand at that position by a visiting team in Sri Lanka.

Sri Lanka’s Prabath Jayasuriya was once again the standout bowler, claiming a five-wicket haul — the 11th of his brief yet prolific test career. Remarkably, nine of those have come in Galle, where he continues to thrive.

Jayasuriya struck early in the day, dismissing both overnight batsmen in quick succession. Smith fell first, caught behind for 131, and two balls later, Josh Inglis was clean bowled.

Carey, too, eventually was out while attempting another sweep, this time not able to connect. His dazzling total, compiled off just 188 balls with 15 fours and two sixes, put Australia in control of the match on a surface already showing significant turn.

