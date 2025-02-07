Why will the Eagles win the Super Bowl? Start with ‘super’ Saquon Barkley

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Saquon Barkley is the prime reason why the Philadelphia Eagles will beat the Kansas City Chiefs and win the Super Bowl. He set the franchise season record for yards rushing. He’s the ninth 2,000-yard rusher in NFL history. He has seven touchdown runs of 60-plus yards and is one of only two players in NFL history with at least 400 yards rushing and five touchdowns in a single postseason. Barkley wasn’t on the team two years ago when the Chiefs beat the Eagles. In the rematch, he’ll make the difference.

