Why Marseille did not make a move to recruit Paul Pogba during the transfer window

MARSEILLE, France (AP) — There was a lot of speculation during the winter transfer window that Paul Pogba would relaunch his career at Marseille. The Ligue 1 club’s president Pablo Longoria praised the former Juventus and Manchester United midfielder as an extraordinary player. Others at the club, including France international Adrien Rabiot, lobbied for Pogba. But Marseille bought someone else. Once one of the world’s top midfielders, Pogba’s headlines in recent years have been more often for his off-field problems than for his on-field abilities. He doesn’t come off a doping ban until March.

