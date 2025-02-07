Why are the Chiefs favored to beat Philadelphia in the Super Bowl? Start with a winning pedigree

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and Andy Reid have all been on the Super Bowl stage, and all understand what it takes to raise the Lombardi Trophy. In fact, they’ve done it each of the past two years, and will be trying to complete a historic three-peat against Philadelphia on Sunday. That championship pedigree is perhaps the biggest reason why Kansas City is favored to beat the Eagles. But there are other reasons, too. They have a well-rounded offense capable of keeping up with Jalen Hurts and Co., and the strength of their defense lends itself to shutting down the Eagles. Throw in some special teams that have won games for the Chiefs already this season and they have their most complete team in years.

