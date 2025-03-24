Who has qualified for the 2026 World Cup?

The 2026 World Cup will have a record 48 teams. New Zealand qualified on Monday just five days after Japan became the first nation excluding the three hosts to secure a spot. Other teams could follow in the current international window. Next year’s tournament in the United States, Mexico and Canada kicks off on June 11 and the final will take place on July 19.

