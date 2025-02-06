Who dat former Saint finding new life in Philly? It’s All-Pro Eagles linebacker Zack Baun

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The Philadelphia Eagles landed one of the best bargain free agents in football when they signed linebacker Zack Baun to a one-year contract. Baun had four mostly forgettable seasons in New Orleans and few teams showed interest in him. Eagles general manager Howie Roseman took a flier on Baun for this season. Now Baun is a finalist for the AP NFL Defensive Player of the Year award. Baun was a smash hit straight out of the gate with 15 tackles in a season-opening win against Green Bay. He even sealed the 34-29 win with a sack on the last play of the game.

