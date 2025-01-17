Whitehorn has 20, Spencer 18 as No. 15 Lady Vols top Mississippi State 86-73

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Ruby Whitehorn scored 20 points, Talaysia Cooper had a double-double and No. 15 Tennessee turned back Mississippi State 86-73. Samara Spencer scored 18 points and Jewel Spear had 13 for the Lady Vols with both hitting four 3-pointers. Cooper had 16 points, 10 rebounds, seven assists and three steals. Jerkaila Jordan scored 17 points for the Bulldogs 15-3, 2-3) and Debreasha Powe added 16. The Lady Vols were held 10 points below their nation-leading scoring average but scored 23 more than the Bulldogs defensive average. They key was opportunities. Mississippi State shot 46% and Tennessee shot 44% but the Lady Vols put up 14 more shots. That meant five more made baskets for Tennessee, which was 12 of 26 from 3-point range to 8 of 23 for Mississippi State.

