White Sox trade C Matt Thaiss to Tampa Bay and reinstate C Korey Lee from injured list

NEW YORK (AP) — The Chicago White Sox traded Matt Thaiss to Tampa Bay and reinstated fellow catcher Korey Lee from the 10-day injured list on Tuesday.

Chicago received minor league outfielder Dru Baker from Tampa Bay for the 30-year-old Thaiss, who hit .212 with a homer and eight RBIs in 35 games with the White Sox. He was acquired from the crosstown Cubs in December.

The rebuilding White Sox have a strong catching pipeline, leaving no room for Thaiss. Edgar Quero is off to an encouraging start after making his major league debut on April 17. Kyle Teel, who was acquired in the Garrett Crochet trade in December, is at Triple-A Charlotte.

Lee, 26, had been sidelined by a sprained left ankle. He is batting .333 (5 for 15) in nine games with Chicago this year.

Baker, 25, was a fourth-round selection in the 2021 amateur draft out of Texas Tech. He has been on the seven-day injured list since April 22 with a left adductor strain.

He batted .245 with a homer and three RBIs in 17 games with Triple-A Durham this season.

The addition of Thaiss gives Tampa Bay another catching option behind Danny Jansen. Ben Rortvedt has struggled this year, batting just .100 (6 for 60) in 25 games.

Outfielder Jonny DeLuca was transferred to the 60-day IL to create an opening for Thaiss on the Rays’ 40-man roster. DeLuca is coming back from a right shoulder strain.

