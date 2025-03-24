White Sox release INF Brandon Drury and claim RHP Mike Vasil off waivers from Rays

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The Chicago White Sox have released Brandon Drury from his minor league contract after the veteran infielder fractured his left thumb. The White Sox also claimed right-hander Mike Vasil off waivers from the Tampa Bay Rays. Right-hander Gus Varland was optioned to Triple-A Charlotte, and right-hander Prelander Berroa was placed on the 60-day injured list. The 32-year-old Drury, who can play second base, third base and the outfield, hit .410 with three homers and 11 RBIs in spring training. He agreed to a minor league contract with Chicago on Feb. 7.

