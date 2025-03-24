White Sox release INF Brandon Drury and claim RHP Mike Vasil off waivers from Rays

By The Associated Press
Chicago White Sox Brandon Drury (28) rounds the bases to score on a base hit by Omar Narvaez during the fourth inning of a spring training baseball game against the San Francisco Giants, Thursday, March 6, 2025, in Scottsdale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Matt York)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Matt York]

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The Chicago White Sox have released Brandon Drury from his minor league contract after the veteran infielder fractured his left thumb. The White Sox also claimed right-hander Mike Vasil off waivers from the Tampa Bay Rays. Right-hander Gus Varland was optioned to Triple-A Charlotte, and right-hander Prelander Berroa was placed on the 60-day injured list. The 32-year-old Drury, who can play second base, third base and the outfield, hit .410 with three homers and 11 RBIs in spring training. He agreed to a minor league contract with Chicago on Feb. 7.

