White Sox reinstate Rojas, promote Freeman and Gilbert, DFA Dalbec

CHICAGO (AP) — The White Sox announced six roster moves ahead of Sunday’s series finale against the Houston Astros, including putting infielder Josh Rojas on the active roster for the first time this season and promoting two pitchers from Triple-A Charlotte.

Rojas, a veteran who signed a one-year contract with Chicago in January, was reinstated from the 10-day injured list after a rehab appearance Tuesday with Charlotte. He suffered a hairline fracture in his right big toe during spring training and was set to make his first start with the White Sox on Sunday at third base.

“I’m excited, it’s my opening day,” Rojas said. “I’m still a little sore. I think it’s going to be one of those things that lingers around for a little bit, but it’s good enough to go. I can do everything full speed, so that’s what I was waiting for.”

Rojas injured his toe on March 15. While he said he tried to play through it, Rojas knew he wouldn’t be much help to the team playing at a level that he described as “25% to 30%.”

“A lot of my game relies on being athletic,” Rojas said. “If I was just a power-hitting third baseman, it might be a different story, but I’ve got to be able to run the bases full speed. I’ve got to be able to make plays in the hole. I’ve got to be able to beat out infield singles. I’ve got to be able to do all the little things and my game relies heavily on being able to do those things. My toe was not in a place to be able to do that until about a week ago.”

Rojas spent the first 4 1/2 seasons of his career in Arizona before a midseason trade to Seattle in 2023. Last year with the Mariners, he hit .225 and played in 142 games.

Chicago also selected the contract of right-hander Caleb Freeman from Charlotte. The White Sox drafted Freeman out of Texas Tech in the 15th round in 2019 and promoted him to the majors for the first time in his career. Chicago’s bullpen has struggled this season, ranking 23rd in ERA.

“The minor leagues are tough, this is going on Year 7 of pro ball right now,” Freeman said. “I’m just grateful to be here and ready to go.”

Left-hander Tyler Gilbert was recalled from Charlotte as well. He has played nine games for the White Sox this season, posting a 1-1 record with a 5.59 ERA before being optioned on April 30.

In one of several corresponding moves, Chicago placed lefty Fraser Ellard on the 15-day injured list with a left lat strain. Fraser suffered the injury in Saturday’s 8-3 loss to Houston, in which he allowed two earned runs in two-thirds of an inning. The White Sox also optioned righty Penn Murfee to Charlotte and designated infielder Bobby Dalbec for assignment.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.