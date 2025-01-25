White Sox plan to unveil a statue of Mark Buehrle at their ballpark this summer

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago White Sox plan to unveil a statue of Mark Buehrle when they celebrate their 2005 World Series-winning team at Rate Field on July 11. Buehrle pitched for Chicago for the first 12 of his 16 seasons in the majors. Known for working quickly with pinpoint control, the left-hander went 161-119 with a 3.83 ERA in 390 appearances with the White Sox, including 365 starts. The White Sox announced the honor for Buehrle at the team’s fan festival. He had his No. 56 retired by the franchise in 2017.

