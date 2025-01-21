White Sox, Martín Pérez finalize $5 million, 1-year contract

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago White Sox and veteran left-hander Martín Pérez have finalized a $5 million, one-year contract that includes a mutual option for 2026. The sides agreed to the deal about two weeks ago, and the team announced it on Tuesday. Chicago designated right-hander Ron Marinaccio for assignment to make room on the 40-man roster. The 33-year-old Pérez debuted with Texas in 2012. He was an All-Star in 2022 and helped the Rangers win the World Series in 2023. Pérez pitched for Pittsburgh and San Diego last season, going 5-6 with a 4.53 ERA in 26 starts. He is 90-87 with a 4.44 ERA in 314 major league appearances, including 269 starts.

