White Sox lose INF Brandon Drury to left thumb injury

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — White Sox infielder Brandon Drury will miss the start of the season because of a fractured left thumb. The White Sox also announced that right-hander Drew Thorpe is going to have season-ending Tommy John surgery. The team said the procedure will be performed by Dr. Keith Meister. The 32-year-old Drury is scheduled for a follow-up visit with Dr. Donald Sheridan on Monday. The versatile Drury, who can play second base, third base and the outfield, hit .410 with three homers and 11 RBIs in spring training. He agreed to a minor league contract with the team on Feb. 7.

