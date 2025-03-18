White Sox infielder Josh Rojas is dealing with a hairline fracture in his right big toe

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Chicago White Sox infielder Josh Rojas has a hairline fracture in his right big toe, putting his availability for opening day in question. Rojas is batting .313 in his first spring training with the White Sox. He left Saturday’s split-squad game against Colorado with toe soreness. First-year manager Will Venable says Rojas is going to get treatment “and see where it goes.” The 30-year-old Rojas batted .225 with eight homers and 31 RBIs in 143 games with Seattle last year. He finalized a $3.5 million, one-year contract with Chicago in January. The White Sox host the Los Angeles Angels for their season opener on March 27.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.