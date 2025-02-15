White Sox have a promising group of young catchers as they continue to rebuild

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — When it comes to the catchers for the Chicago White Sox, Korey Lee sees a common thread. Lee says, “We got a lot of hard workers.” Making their way through a painful rebuilding process, the White Sox have accumulated an impressive group of young catchers that could form the foundation of the team in the future. Lee and Edgar Quero were acquired in a pair of July 2023 trades. Kyle Teel, who turned 23 on Saturday, was added when Chicago traded Garrett Crochet to Boston in a blockbuster deal in December.

