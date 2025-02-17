White Sox claim RHP Owen White off waivers from the Yankees

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The Chicago White Sox have claimed Owen White off waivers from the New York Yankees, giving the well-traveled pitcher another new home. White was selected by Texas in the second round of the 2018 amateur draft. He made five appearances with the Rangers over the previous two years, going 0-1 with a 16.71 ERA. The 25-year-old right-hander was traded to Cincinnati on Jan. 6 for cash. He was designated for assignment by the Reds on Jan. 29 and claimed off waivers by the Yankees on Feb. 5. He was designated for assignment again last week. The White Sox also placed left-hander Ky Bush on the 60-day injured list.

