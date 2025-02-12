White Sox and CF Michael A. Taylor agree to $1.95M, 1-year contract, AP source says

CHICAGO (AP) — Center fielder Michael A. Taylor and the Chicago White Sox have agreed to a $1.95 million, one-year contract, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the agreement was pending a physical. Taylor spent last season with the Pittsburgh Pirates, batting .193 with five home runs, 21 RBIs and a .543 OPS in 113 games. He struck out 105 times in 269 at-bats. Taylor, who turns 34 next month, provides another option in center field for the rebuilding White Sox if they decide to trade Luis Robert Jr. Or, the team could use Taylor to spell Roberts in an effort to keep him healthy. Taylor won a Gold Glove in 2021 with the Kansas City Royals.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.