White Sox agree to minor league contract with catcher Omar Narváez

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago White Sox and catcher Omar Narváez have agreed to a minor league contract that includes an invitation to big league camp for spring training. Narváez broke into the majors with the White Sox in 2016. He batted .274 with 12 homers and 54 RBIs in 221 games with the team before he was traded to Seattle in November 2018 for right-hander Alex Colomé.

