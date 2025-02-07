White Sox agree to a minor league contract with infielder Brandon Drury

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago White Sox have agreed to a minor league contract with infielder Brandon Drury that includes an invitation to big league camp for spring training. The team also claimed left-hander Brandon Eisert off waivers from Tampa Bay and agreed to a minor league deal with infielder Tristan Gray. The 32-year-old Drury is coming off a disappointing 2024 season. He batted .169 with four homers and 15 RBIs in 97 games for the Los Angeles Angels. But Drury hit .263 with a career-high 28 homers and 87 RBIs while playing for Cincinnati and San Diego in 2022.

