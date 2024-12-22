White Sox acquire reliever Cam Booser from Red Sox; Boston gets minor leaguer in return

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago White have acquired reliever Cam Booser from the Boston Red Sox in exchange for minor league pitcher Yhoiker Fajardo. Booser went 2-3 with a 3.38 ERA, one save and 43 strikeouts in 43 relief appearances with the Red Sox last season. The 32-year-old left-hander received the Tony Conigliaro Award last season for overcoming alcohol abuse, injuries and a bicycling accident. Fajardo, originally was signed by the White Sox as an international free agent in February. He went 1-4 with a 3.91 ERA and 64 strikeouts over 13 starts with the Dominican Summer League White Sox last season. He issued only eight walks and allowed two home runs.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.