White Sox acquire left-hander Tyler Gilbert in a trade with the Phillies

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago White Sox have acquired left-hander Tyler Gilbert in a trade with the Philadelphia Phillies. Chicago sent minor league right-hander Aaron Combs to Philadelphia for the 31-year-old Gilbert, who had a 3.24 ERA in six relief appearances with the Phillies last season. Infielder Braden Shewmake was designated for assignment by the White Sox to make room on the team’s 40-man roster. The 27-year-old Shewmake, who was acquired in a trade with Atlanta in November 2023, batted .125 in 29 games with Chicago last year.

